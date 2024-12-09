Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.40% of Mueller Water Products worth $13,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,931,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,317,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

MWA opened at $25.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $348.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.80 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 57,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,684.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,424.56. This trade represents a 57.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $263,300.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,282. The trade was a 7.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,956. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MWA

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.