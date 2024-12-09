Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $14,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 107.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,462,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in TC Energy by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,769,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,801 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,618,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in TC Energy by 841.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,040,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $50,257,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock opened at $48.25 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 31.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

