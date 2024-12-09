Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 33,300 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4,757.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 751,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,179,000 after buying an additional 177,226 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,890,000 after buying an additional 527,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,855,000 after buying an additional 59,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 406,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $435.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,498.20. This trade represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.