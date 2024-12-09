Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $15,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 8.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,640,000 after purchasing an additional 786,257 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,397,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,793,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,409,000 after buying an additional 155,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 295,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after buying an additional 155,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $94.31 on Monday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.79 and a fifty-two week high of $113.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.35). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvalent news, Director James E. Flynn sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.75, for a total value of $195,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,670,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,542,548. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total transaction of $192,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,411,066.84. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,090,795 shares of company stock worth $204,498,241. Company insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUVL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nuvalent from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nuvalent from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuvalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

