Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 100,600 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.44% of HCI Group worth $16,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 80.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 49.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in HCI Group by 115.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCI stock opened at $116.52 on Monday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.35 and a 52 week high of $126.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCI Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCI

HCI Group Profile

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.