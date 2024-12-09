Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.13.

TPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ATB Capital downgraded Topaz Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.50 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$27.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.76 and a beta of 0.50. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.03 and a 12-month high of C$29.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 356.76%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

