Tanaka Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,635 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2,663.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. NICE comprises approximately 1.9% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,188,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,168,000 after acquiring an additional 394,715 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in NICE by 21.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,575,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,642,000 after purchasing an additional 279,375 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,317,000 after purchasing an additional 268,677 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,076,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,325,000 after buying an additional 250,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Oppenheimer lowered NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NICE opened at $189.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.65 and a 200-day moving average of $174.14. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $151.52 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

NICE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.