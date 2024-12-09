Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

TTWO stock opened at $189.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $191.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.39.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 488.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

