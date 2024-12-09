Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $325,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $203.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $97.89 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5484 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

