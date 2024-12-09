Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,987,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $678,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 2,111.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Baird R W cut Sun Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.08.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $124.69 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.98 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.41 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.15%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.