Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $37,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,474.58. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Summit Midstream alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $37,800.00.

On Friday, November 29th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $37,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $36,850.00.

On Monday, November 25th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $37,160.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $35,740.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $35,820.00.

On Monday, November 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $35,540.00.

On Friday, November 15th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $35,610.00.

Summit Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMC opened at $37.81 on Monday. Summit Midstream Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $402.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Summit Midstream Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream in the third quarter worth $529,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,794,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.