Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in Stryker by 106.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Stryker by 84.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. This trade represents a 17.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,781 shares of company stock worth $24,612,275 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $385.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.67. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $285.79 and a twelve month high of $398.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.40.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

