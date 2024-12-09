StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Down 7.2 %

ENSV stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.85. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enservco stock. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 816,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned 2.96% of Enservco as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

