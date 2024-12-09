STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STM

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.53.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.