Stifel Financial Corp Sells 43,029 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,029 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of iShares Silver Trust worth $22,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $553,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

