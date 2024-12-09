Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Aspen Technology worth $23,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 38.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,014,000 after purchasing an additional 153,897 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at $290,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,199,000 after purchasing an additional 109,783 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 116.9% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,635,000 after buying an additional 105,254 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at about $19,928,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AZPN. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

AZPN stock opened at $251.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -433.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.25 and a 12-month high of $254.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.19.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.