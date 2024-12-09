Stifel Financial Corp Has $30.10 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,672 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $30,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 183.3% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,820,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,810,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CP opened at $75.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $72.22 and a 12 month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.