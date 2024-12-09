Stifel Financial Corp Has $26.99 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.54% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $26,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 778.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $111.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.42. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $92.73 and a 52-week high of $112.90.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

