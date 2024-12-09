Stifel Financial Corp Buys 10,770 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $24,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in HubSpot by 690.9% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.68.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.5 %

HUBS opened at $741.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.04. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,746.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 92.07 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $762.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,100. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $597,354.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,695,632.56. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,390 shares of company stock worth $29,126,596. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.