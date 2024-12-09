Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,333,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,505 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,333,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,272,000 after buying an additional 848,067 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,991,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,452 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,949,000 after purchasing an additional 185,601 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,559,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 75,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after purchasing an additional 872,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.0681 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

