Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $30,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $73.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.24%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

