Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Stepan were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at $690,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Stepan in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stepan during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 409.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 92,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 73,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan stock opened at $74.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $78.98. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $96.68.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.38. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $546.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 76.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

