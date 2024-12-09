State Street Corp Sells 283,173 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,770,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283,173 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $743,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 247.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,481,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 41.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 69.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth about $1,692,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.04. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $394.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 137.80%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

