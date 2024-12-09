State Street Corp Lowers Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $598,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 0.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in Pool by 2.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Pool by 3.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Pool by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Pool by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $372.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.54.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

