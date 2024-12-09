State Street Corp Has $567.39 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,404,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.63% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $567,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,985,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,368 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 152,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 258,601 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,652,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,550,000 after buying an additional 200,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $91.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $95.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

