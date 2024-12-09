State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,301 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.06% of Tenet Healthcare worth $483,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THC. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Raymond James cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.19.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $623,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,362.04. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC opened at $138.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.11. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.06.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.60. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.