Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) vs. Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Financial Survey

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Spruce Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spruce Power and Summer Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $79.86 million 0.65 -$65.83 million ($5.06) -0.55 Summer Energy $239.88 million 0.09 $13.74 million N/A N/A

Summer Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy has a beta of -121.72, suggesting that its share price is 12,272% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spruce Power and Summer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -121.98% -23.98% -5.48% Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Summer Energy beats Spruce Power on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

