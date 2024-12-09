Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX) vs. Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Financial Contrast

Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX – Get Free Report) and Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smead Value C and Duolingo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smead Value C 0 0 0 0 0.00 Duolingo 0 5 7 1 2.69

Duolingo has a consensus target price of $340.70, suggesting a potential downside of 7.54%. Given Duolingo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duolingo is more favorable than Smead Value C.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Smead Value C has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duolingo has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

60.2% of Smead Value C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Duolingo shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Smead Value C shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Duolingo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smead Value C and Duolingo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smead Value C N/A N/A -17.75% Duolingo 12.59% 11.74% 7.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smead Value C and Duolingo”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smead Value C N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A Duolingo $531.11 million 30.52 $16.07 million $1.83 201.37

Duolingo has higher revenue and earnings than Smead Value C.

Summary

Duolingo beats Smead Value C on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smead Value C

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam. Duolingo, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

