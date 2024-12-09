Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3,103.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, Director James Charles Hays sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,352,094. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $53.66 on Monday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

