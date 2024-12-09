Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,387 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,298,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,306,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,347 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,530,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,617,796,000 after buying an additional 507,311 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shell by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,722,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,640,082,000 after acquiring an additional 96,549 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,282,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $348,405,000 after acquiring an additional 422,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shell by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,870,000 after acquiring an additional 866,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $63.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33.

Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

