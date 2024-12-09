SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,372,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,102,000 after acquiring an additional 305,019 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,254,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,890,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 953,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 917,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,209,000 after buying an additional 24,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 723,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
VNQI opened at $43.13 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 2 Nuclear Stocks Powering Big Tech’s Data Center Revolution
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How Amazon’s Drone Deliveries Could Boost Profits and Valuation
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- AT&T’s Big Bet on Fiber, 5G, and $10 Billion Buyback Program
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.