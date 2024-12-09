SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,372,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,102,000 after acquiring an additional 305,019 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,254,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,890,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 953,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 917,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,209,000 after buying an additional 24,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 723,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQI opened at $43.13 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

