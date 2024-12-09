SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,491 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 28.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865,308 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 224.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $244,302,000 after buying an additional 7,207,785 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intel by 86.2% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $391,533,000 after buying an additional 5,851,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Shares of INTC opened at $20.92 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

