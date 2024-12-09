SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $5.44 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 167,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,000. Conagra Brands makes up approximately 2.8% of SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

CAG opened at $27.24 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.92%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

