SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $805,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,978,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Insulet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,607,000 after purchasing an additional 443,783 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 5,928.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 325,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 43.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 193,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Insulet by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 754,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,697,000 after buying an additional 163,388 shares during the last quarter.

PODD opened at $265.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $160.19 and a one year high of $279.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.27.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

