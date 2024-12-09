SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $374,000 in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 56,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $228,000.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ETHO opened at $64.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $205.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.11. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $64.71.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

