SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,991 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 62.9% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.8% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Waste Management from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,946.25. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $222.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.22. The firm has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $230.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

