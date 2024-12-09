RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in RTX were worth $71,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $117.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.15. The stock has a market cap of $157.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. RTX’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

