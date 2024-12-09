Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 55,672 Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMTM. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Amentum during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.
Amentum Stock Up 0.7 %
Amentum stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $34.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amentum
Amentum Profile
Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amentum
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.