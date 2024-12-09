Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 3,466 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $106.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $625,232.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,993.48. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 14,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $778,576.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,782.17. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $4,441,529 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

