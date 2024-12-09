Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,412 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,419,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $6,601,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3,683.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 274,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 267,320 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LKQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

LKQ Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.