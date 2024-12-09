Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $259,000 Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Several analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

