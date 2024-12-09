Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,023,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,036,000 after acquiring an additional 148,316 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 9,397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,722 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rollins by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,825,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,860,000 after purchasing an additional 133,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,156,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,247,000 after purchasing an additional 172,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ROL. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $49.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rollins



Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

