Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 949,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,890 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 28,410,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,545 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,316,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after buying an additional 3,826,715 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,216.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,009,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after buying an additional 2,780,986 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.5% in the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 6,600,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth about $14,760,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBD. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.