Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in W. P. Carey by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $394.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 137.80%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

