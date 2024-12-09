Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 18,793 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,959 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DB opened at $17.79 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

