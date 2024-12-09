Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,369,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 331,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Royal Gold worth $472,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $144.26 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $155.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 42.93%. The company had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,859.40. The trade was a 17.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGLD. Raymond James raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Gold

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.