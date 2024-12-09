Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 647 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,022,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $529.36 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $488.02 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $558.08 and a 200 day moving average of $575.41. The firm has a market cap of $202.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,946.08. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total value of $5,302,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,960,669.92. The trade was a 8.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,465. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $620.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

