Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $56.24 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 3.4% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $56,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.7% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc lifted its position in Home Depot by 38.1% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 244,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 67,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $431.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $410.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,562. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

