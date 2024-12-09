Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 52,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

VONV opened at $86.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $87.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average is $81.03.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

