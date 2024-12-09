Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT):

11/19/2024 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2024 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Leerink Partners from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2024 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2024 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2024 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of RCKT opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $32.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 11,091 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $144,737.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 707,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,630.40. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 13,490 shares of company stock valued at $176,045 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,242,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,642,000 after buying an additional 2,086,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,102,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after acquiring an additional 322,156 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 560,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 310,119 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,118,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 190,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,493,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,001,000 after purchasing an additional 165,911 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

